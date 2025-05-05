Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Shares Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 69.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 806,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,805 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Coursera were worth $6,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COUR. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Coursera by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coursera alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

COUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coursera from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Coursera from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coursera news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,613 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $46,363.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 180,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,211.38. The trade was a 3.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coursera Stock Performance

COUR opened at $8.52 on Monday. Coursera, Inc. has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $11.74. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.77.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $179.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.60 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a negative return on equity of 9.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coursera Profile

(Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.