Algert Global LLC Has $8.46 Million Stock Position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,977 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Pathward Financial worth $8,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CASH. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Pathward Financial during the fourth quarter worth $435,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,865,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in Pathward Financial by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 40,406 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 18,947 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Pathward Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $3,734,999,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pathward Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,739,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pathward Financial Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $81.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.30 and its 200-day moving average is $76.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.64.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $262.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.30 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pathward Financial

In other Pathward Financial news, CEO Brett L. Pharr sold 10,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $809,195.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,445,382.50. This trade represents a 12.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer W. Warren sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $129,975.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,019 shares in the company, valued at $391,331.43. The trade was a 24.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,882 shares of company stock worth $1,403,123. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Pathward Financial from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

