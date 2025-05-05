Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 741,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,620 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $195,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period.

VO opened at $260.76 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $285.60. The firm has a market cap of $258.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.44.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

