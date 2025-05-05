Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 1,648,372 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,237,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,648,372 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.46% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $362,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,809,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,308,000 after purchasing an additional 16,414,518 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,596.9% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 15,718,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $730,113,000 after buying an additional 15,483,542 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,180,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $106,724,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,295,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,078 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $46.44 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.59.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.