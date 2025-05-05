BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,269 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.30% of Roper Technologies worth $166,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,575,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,497,467,000 after acquiring an additional 72,503 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,151,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,678,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,716 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,284,242,000 after buying an additional 29,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $914,052,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,490,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $774,687,000 after acquiring an additional 31,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Roper Technologies stock opened at $566.04 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $499.47 and a twelve month high of $595.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $566.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $554.68.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $694.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.19, for a total value of $1,764,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,540,925.18. This represents a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brandon L. Cross sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total transaction of $433,372.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,329 shares in the company, valued at $767,936.07. This represents a 36.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

