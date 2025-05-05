Algert Global LLC Grows Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 34,614 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Tetra Tech worth $7,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter worth approximately $285,000. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 393.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth $522,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 226.7% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 400.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on TTEK. Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, January 31st. Maxim Group cut Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Tetra Tech from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.90.

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 10,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $347,282.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,528.68. The trade was a 14.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

TTEK opened at $30.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 0.92. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $51.20.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

