Algert Global LLC Sells 24,546 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,546 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.10% of Smartsheet worth $7,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 8,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,165 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,026,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,300 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,816,000 after acquiring an additional 785,017 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,116,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,589,000 after acquiring an additional 781,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet Price Performance

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $56.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -941.17, a P/E/G ratio of 82.90 and a beta of 0.71. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $36.56 and a 1 year high of $56.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.29.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.