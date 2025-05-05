Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) by 224.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 883,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611,427 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $7,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KURA. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000.

Kura Oncology Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $6.47 on Monday. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.52. The company has a quick ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $522.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $14.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.08 million. Analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KURA. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Kura Oncology from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Kura Oncology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.89.

Kura Oncology Profile

(Free Report)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

Further Reading

