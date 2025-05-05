Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,777 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.22% of Adtalem Global Education worth $7,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,593,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,305,000 after acquiring an additional 82,931 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,016,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,344,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 679,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 609,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,367,000 after purchasing an additional 99,491 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 474,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,083,000 after buying an additional 22,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATGE shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $114.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.51. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $114.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 16.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, insider Michael Betz sold 3,500 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $379,995.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,770.17. The trade was a 17.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna J. Hrinak sold 4,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $496,887.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,384.32. This trade represents a 37.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,997 shares of company stock worth $1,386,048. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

