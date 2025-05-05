Algert Global LLC Boosts Stake in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 580.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215,765 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $8,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Leonardo DRS by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Leonardo DRS by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. 18.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leonardo DRS alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John Baylouny sold 3,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $122,844.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,962.05. The trade was a 4.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Salzman sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $120,269.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,262 shares in the company, valued at $458,732.58. The trade was a 20.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,360 shares of company stock worth $3,262,887 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leonardo DRS Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of Leonardo DRS stock opened at $42.00 on Monday. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.48.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.72 million. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 6.59%. Leonardo DRS’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leonardo DRS announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Leonardo DRS Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. Leonardo DRS’s payout ratio is 45.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Leonardo DRS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Leonardo DRS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Leonardo DRS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DRS

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo DRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo DRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.