Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 89.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,856,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,863,587 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.08% of CSX worth $673,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock opened at $28.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $37.10.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. CSX’s payout ratio is 31.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Loop Capital lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSX

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.