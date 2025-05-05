Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC decreased its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,537 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 16,540 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.28% of Yelp worth $7,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YELP. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Yelp by 347.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,363 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 124,561 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yelp in the fourth quarter worth $1,197,000. Suncoast Equity Management bought a new stake in Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at $721,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 366,297 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $14,176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,995 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 332.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,195 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 11,678 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yelp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YELP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Yelp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Yelp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Yelp Price Performance

Shares of YELP opened at $35.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $41.72.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $361.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.73 million. Yelp had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 18.07%. Analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Yelp

In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,453,476.80. This represents a 3.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $34,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,665,538.40. The trade was a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,727 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,717. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

(Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.