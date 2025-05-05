Algert Global LLC Acquires 199,874 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 242.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,874 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.23% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $9,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2,707.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 357.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,819.2% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $139,781.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 138,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,123. This represents a 3.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,115 shares of company stock valued at $154,684 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ APLS opened at $20.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 0.73. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.98 and a 12 month high of $49.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.11%. The company had revenue of $212.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.73) EPS. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APLS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.28.

View Our Latest Report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.