Algert Global LLC Grows Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Algert Global LLC increased its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $7,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in First American Financial by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FAF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on First American Financial from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

First American Financial Stock Performance

FAF opened at $61.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 1.29. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $51.85 and a 52-week high of $70.92.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at First American Financial

In other news, Director Dennis J. Gilmore sold 111,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $7,121,355.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 494,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,454,906.40. This represents a 18.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lisa W. Cornehl sold 3,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $200,202.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,299.25. The trade was a 11.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,707 shares of company stock worth $8,136,565. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

Featured Articles

