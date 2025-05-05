Algert Global LLC Purchases New Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 54,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,835,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 221.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FTAI Aviation

In other news, COO David Moreno purchased 6,580 shares of FTAI Aviation stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.85 per share, with a total value of $624,113.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,623 shares in the company, valued at $21,969,441.55. The trade was a 2.92 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.54 per share, for a total transaction of $283,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,318,688.08. The trade was a 0.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on FTAI. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $168.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.83.

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock opened at $89.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of -899.41 and a beta of 1.64. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12 month low of $75.06 and a 12 month high of $181.64.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.08). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 206.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 571.43%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Stories

