Algert Global LLC Buys 289,662 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Algert Global LLC grew its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 78.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 660,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,662 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $9,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXG. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 424.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 817.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TXG. Leerink Partners lowered 10x Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.85.

10x Genomics Stock Up 4.1 %

10x Genomics stock opened at $8.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.01. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.78.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.08). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 25.40% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. As a group, analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,573 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $50,623.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 335,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,036.68. The trade was a 1.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Mateo bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.14 per share, for a total transaction of $445,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,237.74. This trade represents a 184.41 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

(Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.