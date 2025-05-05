Algert Global LLC Purchases 22,150 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Algert Global LLC grew its position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,562 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,150 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.22% of International Bancshares worth $8,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBOC. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in International Bancshares by 836.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 3,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in International Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $62.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. International Bancshares Co. has a 12-month low of $53.33 and a 12-month high of $76.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.89.

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 38.65%.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

