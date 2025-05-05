Alteri Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Alteri Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 39,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VVR. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd raised its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd now owns 3,136,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,390,000 after purchasing an additional 442,930 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,691,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,144,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $740,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,985,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 119,987 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VVR opened at $3.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $4.46.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.56%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

