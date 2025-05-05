Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New Investment in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 404,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,525,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of Caesars Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 118,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $27.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.54. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $45.93.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.35). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CZR shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Macquarie reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.64.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

