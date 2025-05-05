Alteri Wealth LLC Makes New $240,000 Investment in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Alteri Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GEV. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $487.00 to $427.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on GE Vernova from $453.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. CICC Research assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on GE Vernova from $437.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.22.

GE Vernova Trading Up 3.7 %

GE Vernova stock opened at $396.48 on Monday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.01 and a 52 week high of $447.50. The stock has a market cap of $108.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $322.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.15.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

