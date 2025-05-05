Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 306,587 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $14,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 318.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance
CM opened at $63.70 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $46.99 and a 1 year high of $67.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CM
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.
