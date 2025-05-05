Algert Global LLC Acquires 100,829 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 223.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 145,883 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,829 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $9,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter worth $333,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 27,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 10.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 163,234 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $7,442,000 after buying an additional 15,585 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,180 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tapestry from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.47.

Tapestry Price Performance

NYSE TPR opened at $72.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.23 and a 12 month high of $90.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.03.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.30. Tapestry had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 44.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 21,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,772,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,985 shares in the company, valued at $14,866,740. This trade represents a 10.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 11,917 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,048,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,592. The trade was a 23.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,537 shares of company stock worth $5,730,589. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

