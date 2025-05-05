Top Toy Stocks To Watch Now – May 2nd

Take-Two Interactive Software, Walmart, and Costco Wholesale are the three Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks are simplified or simulated shares used primarily in educational and research settings to illustrate how securities markets function. By abstracting away real?world complexities like liquidity constraints, transaction costs and regulatory issues, toy stocks let students and analysts experiment with pricing models, portfolio allocation and risk management in a low-stakes environment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

TTWO traded down $11.03 on Friday, hitting $224.14. 6,334,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,533. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.18. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $135.24 and a fifty-two week high of $238.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTWO

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.66. The company had a trading volume of 9,535,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,810,698. The company has a market capitalization of $789.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $58.58 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $11.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,009.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,912. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $447.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $962.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $958.15. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $720.63 and a 12-month high of $1,078.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Read More