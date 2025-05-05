Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,542 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $66,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Penumbra by 2.7% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Penumbra by 8.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 319,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,473,000 after buying an additional 24,091 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Penumbra by 160.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Maggie Yuen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,498. The trade was a 11.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $180,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,848,361.59. This trade represents a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,446 shares of company stock valued at $39,543,953. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $295.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 6.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 870.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.56. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.00 and a 1 year high of $310.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.33.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $324.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.72 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEN shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Penumbra from $316.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Penumbra from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Penumbra from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PEN

Penumbra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.