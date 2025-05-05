Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 98,120 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $58,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,169,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,930,000 after acquiring an additional 177,201 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,213,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,609,000 after purchasing an additional 232,116 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,005,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,935,000 after buying an additional 447,041 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,964,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,186,000 after buying an additional 784,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,803,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,208,000 after buying an additional 38,108 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.92.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $236.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.25 and a fifty-two week high of $258.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.76.

In related news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $265,164.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,692.33. This represents a 4.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $178,019.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,701.60. This trade represents a 8.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,869 shares of company stock worth $1,284,917 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

