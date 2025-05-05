Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Acquired by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 293,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,057 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Integer were worth $38,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Integer by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,410,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $186,960,000 after acquiring an additional 194,895 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Integer by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 558,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,041,000 after purchasing an additional 20,688 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in Integer by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 498,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Integer by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 422,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,974,000 after purchasing an additional 52,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,146,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITGR has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Integer from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial set a $150.00 price objective on Integer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Integer from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Integer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integer

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic sold 338,975 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.17, for a total value of $41,751,550.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,788,990. This trade represents a 87.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Integer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $125.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.09. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $104.93 and a 1 year high of $146.36.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Integer had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $437.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Further Reading

