Agriculture Stocks To Consider – May 2nd

Berry Global Group, Apollo Global Management, Deere & Company, Ingersoll Rand, Chubb, Vodafone Group Public, and CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign are the seven Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the production, processing, and distribution of farm commodities—such as crops, livestock, seeds, fertilizers, and farm equipment. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the agricultural sector’s growth and risks, which can be driven by factors like weather, commodity prices, and global food demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Berry Global Group (BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

NYSE:BERY traded down $1.94 on Friday, hitting $67.69. 18,809,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,257. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $57.52 and a fifty-two week high of $74.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.94 and a 200-day moving average of $68.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of APO stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.88. 2,641,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,842,269. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $78.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.96.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

NYSE DE traded up $3.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $483.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,504. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $464.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.78. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $515.05. The firm has a market cap of $131.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Ingersoll Rand (IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Shares of NYSE:IR traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.74. 2,886,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,604,866. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.52. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $65.61 and a 52 week high of $106.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

CB stock traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $285.94. 700,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $287.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.08. Chubb has a 52 week low of $244.84 and a 52 week high of $306.91.

Vodafone Group Public (VOD)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

VOD traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.65. The stock had a trading volume of 14,828,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,414,797. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.90.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (CNH)

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.45. 10,020,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,855,314. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 10.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $13.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.90.

