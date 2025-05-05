Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 36,670 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,930,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,670 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 1.33% of Brookfield Renewable worth $53,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,581,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,464,000 after acquiring an additional 106,880 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,910,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,858 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,894,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,071,000 after purchasing an additional 686,319 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,252,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,295,000 after buying an additional 490,448 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter worth $55,680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

BEPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

BEPC stock opened at $28.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -31.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $23.73 and a 12 month high of $35.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average is $28.56.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.27. Brookfield Renewable had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.15%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

