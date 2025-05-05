Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 924,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,704 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $54,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 56.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 285,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,863,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 259.3% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 202,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,953,000 after acquiring an additional 145,866 shares during the period.

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $58.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $64.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2544 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

