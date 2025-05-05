Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,044 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $5,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 36,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 28,852 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,125,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 157,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 119,362 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 536.0% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 115,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 97,130 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Sony Group by 392.9% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 26,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 21,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SONY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of SONY stock opened at $25.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $153.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $26.08.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $28.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.32 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

