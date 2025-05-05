Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New Investment in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 228,101 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,091,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.38% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $464,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,118,688 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,208,000 after buying an additional 48,708 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,894 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,653 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ stock opened at $120.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $95.49 and a 52-week high of $148.06.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JAZZ. UBS Group raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $183.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.71.

In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 4,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total value of $695,093.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,587.54. This trade represents a 36.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $937,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,940,366.50. The trade was a 1.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,236 shares of company stock worth $3,839,840 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

