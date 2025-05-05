Jane Street Group LLC Has $21.12 Million Stock Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 59.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,306 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,061 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Meritage Homes worth $21,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 545.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MTH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group set a $107.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Meritage Homes from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Meritage Homes from $117.50 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Meritage Homes from $89.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.69.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Meritage Homes stock opened at $68.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.84. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $59.27 and a one year high of $106.99.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.02). Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This is an increase from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 14.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $48,692.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,353.99. This trade represents a 10.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.51 per share, with a total value of $819,610.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 811,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,441,915.92. This represents a 1.37 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,683 shares of company stock worth $122,547. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

See Also

