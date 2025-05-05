Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 16,258 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 140,087 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,258 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in GSK were worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its stake in GSK by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 750 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in GSK during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in GSK by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 789 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in GSK in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 470.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 992 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSK opened at $39.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.68 and its 200 day moving average is $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.93.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. GSK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4216 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. GSK’s payout ratio is 86.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GSK in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.58.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

