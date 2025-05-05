Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Stake Lifted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 97.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,933 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Onto Innovation worth $5,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Onto Innovation by 1,296.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,079,000 after buying an additional 201,640 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,320,000 after acquiring an additional 54,868 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 12.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,008,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,863,000 after purchasing an additional 228,800 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 532.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

ONTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $245.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Onto Innovation from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.13.

Shares of ONTO opened at $126.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.58. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.21 and a twelve month high of $238.93.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

