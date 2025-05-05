Alteri Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 930 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Alteri Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $4,627,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 135,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,646,000 after acquiring an additional 38,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. HSBC cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.32.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $267.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $256.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $60.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.21 and a 1-year high of $269.56.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $10.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.95%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

