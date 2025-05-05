Hudson Technologies (HDSN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Hudson Technologies to post earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $52.23 million for the quarter.

Hudson Technologies Stock Performance

HDSN stock opened at $6.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.00. The company has a market cap of $295.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.03. Hudson Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Hudson Technologies from $8.00 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

