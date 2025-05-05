Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO) Shares Sold by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,206,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,557,179 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.99% of Oklo worth $25,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OKLO. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oklo by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oklo by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oklo in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oklo during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Oklo during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Oklo news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $893,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,852,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,593,786.80. This trade represents a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Jansen purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $147,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $147,420. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OKLO shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Oklo from $27.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on Oklo in a report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Oklo in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Oklo in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Oklo in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oklo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

Oklo Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:OKLO opened at $26.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.21. Oklo Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $59.14.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

