Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) is projected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Brookfield Asset Management to post earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter.
Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 81.16% and a net margin of 54.47%. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Asset Management to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $54.79 on Monday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of $37.29 and a 1 year high of $62.61. The company has a market cap of $89.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.91.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.
Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile
Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.
