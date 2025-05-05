Ancora Advisors LLC Buys 1,050 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMI. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 10,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $26.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.49 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.13.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $498,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 843,652 shares in the company, valued at $23,369,160.40. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,148.65. This trade represents a 25.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,116. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

