Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New Investment in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,382 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,482,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,277,825,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,800,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 107,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $880,099,000 after purchasing an additional 11,274 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVR by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $437,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in NVR by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 51,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,066,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVR Stock Up 1.3 %

NVR stock opened at $7,127.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7,192.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $8,025.79. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6,562.85 and a 12 month high of $9,964.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $94.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $107.87 by ($13.04). The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 39.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total value of $1,074,730.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,050 shares in the company, valued at $7,891,380. This trade represents a 11.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NVR from $8,900.00 to $7,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,023.33.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

