Chapman Financial Group LLC Invests $1.06 Million in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $336,041,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,120,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in IQVIA by 396.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,134,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $222,987,000 after buying an additional 905,960 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,590,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,012,000 after buying an additional 902,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,282,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $841,461,000 after acquiring an additional 712,958 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQV has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $263.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on IQVIA from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IQVIA from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered IQVIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.62.

IQVIA Price Performance

IQV stock opened at $153.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.52 and a 200-day moving average of $190.76. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.97 and a 12-month high of $252.88.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.