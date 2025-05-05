CF Capital LLC Buys Shares of 847,662 Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY)

CF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 847,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,290,000. Runway Growth Finance accounts for about 10.0% of CF Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. CF Capital LLC owned approximately 2.27% of Runway Growth Finance as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 920,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,093,000 after acquiring an additional 398,547 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,261,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,828,000. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 439,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 135,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

Runway Growth Finance Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ RWAY opened at $9.21 on Monday. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.57.

Runway Growth Finance Announces Dividend

Runway Growth Finance ( NASDAQ:RWAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $33.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance Corp. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 15.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Runway Growth Finance from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.08.

About Runway Growth Finance

(Free Report)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

