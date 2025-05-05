Chapman Financial Group LLC Makes New $895,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAPR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth $337,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of BAPR stock opened at $42.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.14 million, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.60. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April has a 12 month low of $38.21 and a 12 month high of $46.04.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

