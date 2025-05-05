Chapman Financial Group LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of SWK stock opened at $61.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.19 and its 200 day moving average is $81.76. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.91 and a twelve month high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.10%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.