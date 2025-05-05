Chapman Financial Group LLC Invests $730,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,401 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $757,892,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $297,122,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Target by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,968,037 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $536,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,275 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Target by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,338,729 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,532,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Target by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,930,569 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,964,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Price Performance

Target stock opened at $97.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $30.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Target from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.37.

View Our Latest Report on TGT

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.