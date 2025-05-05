Chapman Financial Group LLC Invests $165,000 in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,685.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $77,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

XAR opened at $177.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $137.09 and a 12 month high of $181.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.45.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

