Chapman Financial Group LLC Invests $844,000 in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE BIP opened at $30.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 773.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day moving average of $31.90. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.72 and a 1-year high of $36.50.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 1.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8,600.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

