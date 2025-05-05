Top Defense Stocks To Watch Now – May 4th

Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Citigroup, Northrop Grumman, and GE Aerospace are the five Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture or service military and national-security products—ranging from weapons and combat vehicles to satellites and cybersecurity systems. Their revenues depend heavily on government defense budgets and contracts, making their performance sensitive to shifts in geopolitical tensions and national spending priorities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

BA stock traded up $2.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,681,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,062,111. The company has a market capitalization of $139.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.40. Boeing has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $196.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.14 and its 200-day moving average is $165.82.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $5.58 on Friday, reaching $472.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,089,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,489. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $418.88 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $459.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $487.13. The company has a market capitalization of $110.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $2.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.57. The company had a trading volume of 13,286,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,435,626. The stock has a market cap of $132.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. Citigroup has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $84.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Northrop Grumman (NOC)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $5.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $491.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,728,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,930. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $495.65 and its 200-day moving average is $488.44. The stock has a market cap of $70.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.20. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $418.60 and a 52 week high of $555.57.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Shares of GE traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,826,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,373,452. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $150.20 and a 52-week high of $214.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.31 and its 200-day moving average is $187.08.

