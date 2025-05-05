Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MSI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.25.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $406.73 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.27 and a 12-month high of $507.82. The company has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $423.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.75.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.29%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.