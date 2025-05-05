143,904 Shares in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Purchased by CF Capital LLC

CF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 143,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust accounts for about 1.5% of CF Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQI. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000.

Get Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:IQI opened at $9.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $10.53.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.0631 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th.

(Free Report)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.